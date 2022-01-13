Barclays Raises Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $64.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SYF has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised Synchrony Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Stephens downgraded Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.29.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $49.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

