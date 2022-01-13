Barclays Trims Hess (NYSE:HES) Target Price to $105.00

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HES. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of HES stock opened at $91.58 on Tuesday. Hess has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $92.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.37 and a beta of 1.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hess will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,395,538,000 after buying an additional 2,970,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,199,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Hess by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,044 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Hess by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,224 shares during the period. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

