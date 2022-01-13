Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.07% of Bausch Health Companies worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1,084.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 18.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

BHC stock opened at $27.34 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.60.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.