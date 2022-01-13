Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.92 and last traded at $16.98. 70,947 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,715,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.60.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $68.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beauty Health by 47.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Beauty Health during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Beauty Health during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Beauty Health during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beauty Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.