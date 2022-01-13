Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $15.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond traded as low as $12.52 and last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 113114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BBBY. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.77.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.72 per share, with a total value of $98,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Fleming acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $620,950 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,193,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,896,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,395 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 56.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 172,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 63.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 93,518.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 29,926 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

