BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Raised to $32.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BRBR. Truist Financial lowered BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of BRBR opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10. The stock has a market cap of $982.35 million, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 18.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 22.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 61.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 89,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 38.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 159,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 43,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 410.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

