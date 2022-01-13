Berenberg Bank Trims CareTech (LON:CTH) Target Price to GBX 660

CareTech (LON:CTH) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($9.50) to GBX 660 ($8.96) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CTH stock opened at GBX 565.95 ($7.68) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £641.43 million and a P/E ratio of 20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. CareTech has a 52-week low of GBX 484.75 ($6.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 701 ($9.52). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 584.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 619.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from CareTech’s previous dividend of $4.60. CareTech’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

