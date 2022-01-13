Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Equities researchers at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.38.

Best Buy stock opened at $102.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $94.54 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,177 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,965 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Best Buy by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,342 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

