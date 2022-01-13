Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) shot up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.57 and last traded at $71.50. 59,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,005,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.62.

Several research firms have commented on BYND. Piper Sandler raised shares of Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.19.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.63. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 15.52.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.13 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

