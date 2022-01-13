Binance USD Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion and $4.31 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00058965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007002 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00097723 BTC.

About Binance USD

BUSD is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 14,248,528,864 coins. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

