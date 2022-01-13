BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ (BCRX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 79.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BCRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

Shares of BCRX opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $61,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,570 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,143,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,699,000 after purchasing an additional 117,879 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,114,000 after buying an additional 26,937 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,191,000 after buying an additional 994,391 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,559,000 after buying an additional 61,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

