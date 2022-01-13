Biogen Inc. Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $29.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $29.12 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BIIB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $440.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $386.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $453.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.02.

Biogen stock opened at $225.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 52-week low of $217.10 and a 52-week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.84 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.