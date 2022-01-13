Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $195.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $249.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Cowen raised their price target on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $453.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $323.96.

Shares of BIIB opened at $225.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.44 and a 200 day moving average of $290.42. Biogen has a 12 month low of $217.10 and a 12 month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,095,000 after purchasing an additional 97,239 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,830,000 after purchasing an additional 189,746 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

