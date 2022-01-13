Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 62,707 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,695,453 shares.The stock last traded at $233.80 and had previously closed at $225.34.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.96.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

