Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 62,707 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,695,453 shares.The stock last traded at $233.80 and had previously closed at $225.34.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.96.
The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.44.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
