Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Bionomics’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.68) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BNOX. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Bionomics in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Bionomics in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bionomics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Bionomics alerts:

BNOX opened at $12.55 on Monday. Bionomics has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Bionomics Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical developing novel, allosteric ion channel modulators designed to transform the lives of patients suffering from serious central nervous system disorders. Bionomics Limited is based in ADELAIDE, Australia.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Bionomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.