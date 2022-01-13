BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 752,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Realty Income worth $2,371,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $71.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.80. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.39 and a 1 year high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.92%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.