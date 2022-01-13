BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,705,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440,238 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Yum China worth $1,900,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.10.

Yum China stock opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.53. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.