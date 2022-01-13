BlackRock Inc. Purchases 415,477 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 415,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $2,201,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at about $351,223,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after acquiring an additional 265,978 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.5% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 2,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $506,410.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,363 shares of company stock worth $3,704,575 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $216.73 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 58.10, a P/E/G ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.97.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.