BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,707,881 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,567,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.03% of Corteva worth $2,464,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 20.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $48.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average is $44.63. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

