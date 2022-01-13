BlackRock Inc. Sells 812,990 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,621,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812,990 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.61% of Hershey worth $2,305,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 25.0% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 0.8% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 11.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 25.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 35.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

Shares of HSY opened at $195.84 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $198.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $26,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $879,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,877 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,788. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

