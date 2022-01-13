BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,705,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,641,165 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.29% of Corning worth $1,959,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 82.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning stock opened at $38.17 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.71.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.58.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

