BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.53) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.90) to GBX 125 ($1.70) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 235 ($3.19) to GBX 255 ($3.46) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.51) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 193.33 ($2.62).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a GBX 2.31 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

