Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Announces $0.10 — Dividend

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) declared a — dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.58. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $38.32.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $166.88 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

BXSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

In other news, insider Robert J. Bass purchased 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.64 per share, with a total value of $115,802.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

