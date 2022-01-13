Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Announces $0.10 — Dividend

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) declared a — dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.58. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $38.32.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $166.88 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.
In other news, insider Robert J. Bass purchased 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.64 per share, with a total value of $115,802.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.
