BLOCKv Hits Market Cap of $27.76 Million (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. One BLOCKv coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $27.76 million and approximately $6,689.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471,554,078 coins. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

