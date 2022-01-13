Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 94,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 63,009 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 80,139 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 151,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.04.

NYSE:BE opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 3.59. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 17,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $594,175.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $104,923.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,934,893 over the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.