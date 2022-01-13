Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Trading 4.6% Higher

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)’s stock price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.01 and last traded at $21.94. Approximately 20,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,993,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLMN. TheStreet cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.46.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,110,000 after acquiring an additional 887,995 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,746,000 after acquiring an additional 62,580 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,361,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,038,000 after acquiring an additional 283,832 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 11.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,165,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,125,000 after acquiring an additional 225,237 shares during the period.

About Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

