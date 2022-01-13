Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.38

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 21500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile (CVE:BAU)

Blue Star Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project, which consists of 9 claim blocks covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.