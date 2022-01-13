bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Insider Jason Cole Sells 1,584 Shares

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) insider Jason Cole sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $14,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $8.92 on Thursday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.94) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 4.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

BLUE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

