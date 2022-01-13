BMO Capital Markets Increases Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target to $40.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) had its price objective lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.26. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary E. Mccullough purchased 3,155 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,404.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $633,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,752 shares of company stock worth $1,434,237 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 71.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

