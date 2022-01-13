BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €72.00 ($81.82) price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BNP. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($78.41) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays set a €52.60 ($59.77) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €64.00 ($72.73) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €65.63 ($74.58).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €65.33 ($74.24) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €55.69. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($78.60).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.