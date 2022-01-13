BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.23

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 1612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.41.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile (NYSE:LEO)
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
