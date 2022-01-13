BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.23

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 1612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 290.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 18,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile (NYSE:LEO)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

