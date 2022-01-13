Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.00

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Bodycote alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.49.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.