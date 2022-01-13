Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company’s principal product includes BDC-1001. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Redwood city, California. “

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BOLT. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Bolt Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

BOLT stock opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $43.07.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 206.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 262.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 22.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 40.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bolt Biotherapeutics (BOLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.