Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Update

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, an increase of 891.7% from the December 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
BONXF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 39,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,606. Bonterra Resources has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97.
About Bonterra Resources
Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.