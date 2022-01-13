Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Update

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, an increase of 891.7% from the December 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BONXF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 39,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,606. Bonterra Resources has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97.

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Inc is an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

