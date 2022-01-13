Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.63.

BRLXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Boralex alerts:

Shares of BRLXF stock opened at $24.63 on Thursday. Boralex has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.48.

Boralex, Inc engages in the developing and building renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Thermal Power Stations, and Solar Power Stations. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.