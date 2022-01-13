Boston Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI opened at $229.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.19. The company has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $156.02 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.96.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.