Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $594,000 Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 60.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 29.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock opened at $55.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.24 and a 200-day moving average of $51.91. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

