Boston Private Wealth LLC Invests $565,000 in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.09. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.05.

