Boston Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 26.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 37.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.79.

TT opened at $195.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.71 and its 200-day moving average is $190.40. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $137.98 and a twelve month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.