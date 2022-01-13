Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 3,660 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY opened at $41.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.70. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WY. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

