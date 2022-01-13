Boston Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX opened at $112.58 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $114.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

