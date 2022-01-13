Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 164 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 30.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $1,119,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 115.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 40.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,512,000 after acquiring an additional 48,207 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SJM opened at $140.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $144.89. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.34.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 56.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.91.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

