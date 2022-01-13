Boston Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $77.48 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $61.08 and a 12-month high of $78.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

