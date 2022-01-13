BP (NYSE:BP) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.35

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.35 and last traded at $30.35, with a volume of 580931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BP. TD Securities began coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average is $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $102.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. BP’s payout ratio is 66.84%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BP by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in BP by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in BP by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 202,640 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 17,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile (NYSE:BP)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

