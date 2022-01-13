Bp Plc Makes New Investment in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Bp Plc purchased a new position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. OLO accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bp Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of OLO by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in OLO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in OLO by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OLO alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $242,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 685,658 shares of company stock worth $19,250,712.

Shares of NYSE:OLO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.12. 7,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,512. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.67. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on OLO from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO).

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.