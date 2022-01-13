BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Receives $14.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.80.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on BWAY shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
BWAY stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 55,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,115. BrainsWay has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $11.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $121.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.14.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 843,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 329,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 70,111 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 116,510 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,397,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after buying an additional 21,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 211,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.95% of the company’s stock.
About BrainsWay
Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).
Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.