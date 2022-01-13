BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Receives $14.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BWAY shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

BWAY stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 55,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,115. BrainsWay has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $11.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $121.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.14.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BrainsWay will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 843,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 329,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 70,111 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 116,510 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,397,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after buying an additional 21,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 211,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

