BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Down to $4.15

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $4.06. BRF shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 39,271 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRFS shares. Bradesco Corretora raised BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.41.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). BRF had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BRF by 1,919.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,884,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,918 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BRF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,610,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,559,000 after buying an additional 850,609 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BRF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BRF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in BRF by 1,478.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 423,930 shares during the period. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF Company Profile (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

