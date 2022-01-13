Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $54.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $56.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 224.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 161,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 111,690 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

