Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.41 Million

Analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) will announce $110.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $109.70 million and the highest is $111.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full year sales of $368.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $368.00 million to $369.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $470.37 million, with estimates ranging from $465.00 million to $475.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brilliant Earth Group.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:BRLT traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.93. The company had a trading volume of 504,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,058. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $20.39.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $359,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,025,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,025,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,812,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

