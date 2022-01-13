Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $286.02 Million

Equities analysts expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to post sales of $286.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $277.79 million to $292.49 million. Brixmor Property Group posted sales of $269.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

BRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $26.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 135.21%.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $368,100 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,158,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,347 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 630.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,130,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,998,000 after buying an additional 975,756 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 46.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,427,000 after buying an additional 861,787 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 28.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,775,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,410,000 after buying an additional 833,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,365,000 after buying an additional 828,446 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

